Leon Co. hosts ‘Girls on the Run 5k’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County ‘Girls on the Run’ organization hosted their fundraising 5k race Sunday at Apalachee Regional Park.

At least 170 girls and 85 additional running buddies, out there to encourage the girls participating in the race, took part in the event which aims to empower young girls through running games.

“The mission behind it is allow girls to build character, confidence and unpack their limitless power so that they can accomplish anything they set out for,” said Maicel Green, interim athletics director for the Girls on the Run Panhandle.

Registration for the race began at 7:30 am, and runners took off on the course starting at 8:30 am. All proceeds from the event, which had a $25 registration fee benefit the Girls on the Run Panhandle.

“The girls go through lessons throughout the year that deal with character education, confidence builders, resiliency, all kinds of things like this. And it’s not just about running, it’s about building them up,” said Michelle Gayle, deputy superintendent of Leon County Schools.

More than 200,000 girls ages eight to 13 participate in the Girls on the Run program across the US and Canada annually.

“With girls we all know that they are driven, so our goal at girls on the run is to ensure that they have that safety net and they can fail safely,” said Latanya Peterson, board chairwoman for Girls on the Run. “If they are not having a good day, they can share with their peers, and their coaches that have been established and we want that to be their ecosystem.”

Peterson said they are looking to expand upon their partnership with Leon County School and have a goal of being in every elementary and middle school “with no barrier” to help.

