The officer next door: Leon County to consider moving police into Frenchtown to curb crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission will hear a proposal at its meeting Tuesday that looks to combat high crime rates by housing officers in those areas as a deterrent.

K. Lennorris Barber is the executive director for the Mount Olive Affordable Housing and Community Development Corporation. The group identified areas with higher crime rates throughout the city where he believes housing law enforcement officers through an “Officer in Residence Program” for potentially five-year periods could make a difference.

“The idea is to incentivize law enforcement officers to move into the community. Be a homeowner, be a neighbor, a genuine neighbor, get to know the neighbors, police the area and we think that will eliminate instances of bad policing and also enhance relationships between law enforcement and the community.”

Barber’s proposal is asking the county to buy up the first of what he hopes are many properties in the area, starting with a home on the 800 block of Delaware Street. Barber has targeted all of the “neighborhood first communities,” including Bond, Frenchtown, South City and Griffin Heights as potential home areas for the program.

“It’s going to take the right type of officer, I don’t think just any officer would be appropriate for this program,” Barber said. “You’d have to have an officer who had some sense of compassion for the people in the community.”

From there, the city or county would sell it to the law enforcement officers with the city or county at a below-market rate, something still in negotiation.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, they have responded to more than 50 aggravated assaults, more than 50 burglaries, 126 assaults and 1 weapons violation in the Frenchtown Neighborhood Association area alone in just the past year.

“What we want to do is eliminate crime and gun violence, and we think this is just another tool to accomplish that,” Barber said.

The program would be the first of its kind in the state of Florida if adopted and passed as an agenda item by the county.

“It’s very needed in this area of Tallahassee,” said Mickey Baker, a Frenchtown resident. “I think the drugs are called molly, that’s what everyone is on over here. I think we need more police over here to contribute to what is going on here.”

Baker said overnight shootings and instances of break-ins to cars or homes in the Frenchtown area have become more and more common.

“You can’t even go to the store, you see people hanging out, on drugs, you go to the Family Dollar you see people on drugs hanging out,” Baker said.

Deborah Martin, another Frenchtown resident, said she doesn’t feel safe in the Dewey Street area and thinks Baker’s proposal could help save lives.

“It can’t hurt, there’s so much crime now, you just never feel safe,” Martin said. “Maybe their presence in the neighborhood might help.”

The Leon County Commission will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Baker’s proposal is on the agenda for consideration.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.