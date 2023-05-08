Pregnant woman missing in Jackson County

Pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County
Pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County and authorities are asking for your help.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say that 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley was last seen Wednesday at her home.

Gilley is 4′11 and 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is four months pregnant.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9642.

