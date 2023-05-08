Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog

Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This black lab pup received a big assist from one of our viewers who spotted him abandoned on the side of the road on her way home the other night.

Brittany Stewart stopped and gave him everything she had. She poured out her drink, gave the dog some ice and said he was really hungry, so he gave him her mashed potatoes!

She took him to the animal shelter and is hoping someone can give him a great home.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fort Lauderdale say a Tallahassee man was killed in an April homicide.
Tallahassee man killed in South Florida shooting, police seeking answers
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
A woman was killed in a shooting in Greenville, Fla., Friday night.
One person killed in Madison Co. shooting, woman arrested on murder charges
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
The US Housing and Urban Development Secretary announced the ongoing Orange Avenue...
HUD secretary announces $3 million-plus to Tallahassee affordable housing project

Latest News

Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog
Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
The officer next door: Leon County to consider moving police into Frenchtown to curb crime
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
Leon Co. hosts ‘Girls on the Run 5k’
Leon Co. hosts ‘Girls on the Run 5k’