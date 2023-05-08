Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This black lab pup received a big assist from one of our viewers who spotted him abandoned on the side of the road on her way home the other night.

Brittany Stewart stopped and gave him everything she had. She poured out her drink, gave the dog some ice and said he was really hungry, so he gave him her mashed potatoes!

She took him to the animal shelter and is hoping someone can give him a great home.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.