TPD investigate two shootings with injuries over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left two people with injuries.

The first shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. at the 800 block of Sunridge Road.

TPD said they received multiple 911 calls referencing shots being fired. Upon their arrival, officers discovered that a woman was shot by a bullet that came through her window.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 5:31 a.m. at the 1303 Ocala Road at Acasa Ocala Apartments.

Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they recovered multiple shell castings.

Officers then received information that a man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries advising he was shot at Ocala Road, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made in both cases and the investigation remains ongoing.

