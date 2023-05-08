What’s Brewing - Be Kind to Your Mind Event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mental Health Council of the Big Bend is hosting its 4th annual ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ mental health and wellness fair tomorrow.

It will take place at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center off West Brevard Street at 6 p.m.

The fair is designed to address current and best practices surrounding emotional, psychological and social well-being.

The event will include complimentary dinner, community vendors and giveaways for attendees.

