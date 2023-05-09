14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two minors were arrested in connection to an April shooting that happened along the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue that left one person seriously injured.

According to TPD, officers responded to the shooting at the Grove Tallahassee Mobile Home Park just before 10 p.m. on April 13.

Witnesses say the victim, De’vante Gibson, was inside a car when 14-year-old Za’ron Starks and a 16-year-old approached him with an AR-style pistol, according to the court documents.

Starks and the other teen allegedly shot several times at the car hitting Gibson, leaving him with serious injuries.

TPD said that the teens were arrested on April 19 and were taken into custody charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Starks is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting at, within, or into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the court documents. Eyewitness News confirmed with the State Attorney’s Office that Stark was charged as an adult.

Juvenile arrested for attempted murder. (Circuit Court)

WCTV does not usually report the names of minors in cases, but due to Stark being charged as an adult and the nature of the charges, we have included his name.

TPD recommended similar charges for the 16-year-old but the State Attorney’s Office told Eyewitness News that charges have not been filed and that his case is still under investigation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.