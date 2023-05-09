FAMU School of Nursing looks to get $1 million to help fight the nursing shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s School of Nursing is set to receive about $1 million in state funding, which officials say can be used to help fight the nursing shortage.

“The nursing shortage - it’s not just about the nurses at the bedside,” said Dean Shelley Johnson. “It also impacts the faculty members, so there is a nursing faculty shortage as well.” Johnson said in order to produce quality nurses, they need to have the right staff in place to teach future nurses.

The funding is part of the new legislative budget. Johnson said this will also give them an opportunity to offer scholarships, so students can spend more time studying, rather than working a job.

“If I can make that difference, I want to make that difference,” said FAMU nursing senior Keren Agyare. She graduates in the fall and she is looking forward to helping fight the shortage of nurses.

“If there’s not enough nurses, but patients are still coming in, the nurses have to take on more patients, and it just doesn’t create for a safe working environment,” said Agyare. “That way, me coming in will help alleviate the burdens of those nurses and also to help diversify the field.”

FAMU’s nursing program was put on a two-year probation in 2021, and the school was at risk of losing its accreditation. Since then, Dean Johnson said they’ve made several improvements.

“The plan is working,” said Johnson. “They are graduating on time. They are taking the NCLEX within 8-10 weeks of graduation, and more of them are passing on the first attempt.

The nursing school is now fully accredited through 2026, and Johnson said they will be up for probation review in January 2024.

