Former Clinch Co. substitute teacher on trial for sex crimes against 3 girls

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former Clinch County substitute teacher is standing trial for child sex charges from more than three years ago.

Kevin Mclaine, who worked at Clinch County Elementary Middle School, is standing trial. He is facing sexual battery, two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee and one count of computer pornography charges.

Case background:

The investigation began in 2019 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial was delayed until now.

According to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident took place in March 2018 involving a 17-year-old at Clinch County High School. Then, in November of the same year, another improper sexual contact charge involved a fifth grade female student at Clinch County Middle. Then, on January 6, 2020, the sheriff’s office said there is video of McLaine allegedly going into another room with a 5-year-old victim at Clinch County Elementary Middle School. The video has not been released to the public.

McLaine was arrested on Jan. 6, 2020 in connection to the incident with the then 5-year-old victim. The other victims came forward and more charges were filed against McLaine shortly after his arrest.

It was hard for some family members to sit in court while two of the three young girls testified against Mclaine. Some of those family members walked out. The accusers who took the stand on Tuesday are 8 and 15. They answered tough questions, recalling specific details about what they say their former substitute teacher did to them.

Mclaine chose not to testify on Tuesday.

Closing arguments and jury deliberation is expected on Wednesday.

