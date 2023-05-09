Lamb Ragout recipe with Chef Sergio Endara

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio demonstrates how to make a Lamb Ragout recipe.

Ingredients:

1 sweet onion

2 medium carrots

2 ribs celery

8 oz baby portabella mushrooms

6 cloves garlic

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 sprigs fresh thyme Cooking twine

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 lb ground lamb

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 1/2 cups dry white wine

1 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

1 cup whole milk

1 cup crushed tomatoes

1/2 bunch fresh Italian parsley

3 oz Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Steps:

Coarsely chop onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and garlic. Tie rosemary and thyme with twine. Preheat large Dutch oven (or heavy bottomed saucepot) on medium for 5 minutes. Add oil and lamb to pot; brown 5–7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains and 160°F. Stir in onions, celery, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in wine and bring to a boil; cook 2 minutes. Stir in stock, milk, tomatoes, and herb bundle. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally, until liquid has been reduced 3/4. Coarsely chop parsley (1/2 cup); grate cheese (about 2 cups). Remove herb bundle. Stir in parsley and 1 cup cheese. Top with remaining 1 cup cheese; serve.

