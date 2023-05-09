Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with murder after a woman was found dead lying in the grass, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 6, shortly before 1:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the 3400 block of Burkardt Drive about an assault that already happened.

The victim was identified as Natalyn Otero, 33.

King Stokes was arrested after questioning and was charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

