Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting occurred at Acasa Ocala on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla.
TPD investigates two shootings with injuries over the weekend
Pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County
Pregnant woman missing in Jackson County
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
Police in Fort Lauderdale say a Tallahassee man was killed in an April homicide.
Tallahassee man killed in South Florida shooting, police seeking answers
A woman was killed in a shooting in Greenville, Fla., Friday night.
One person killed in Madison Co. shooting, woman arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
LCSO to receive 250K for new rapid DNA machine
LCSO to receive 250K for new rapid DNA machine
LCSO to use rapid DNA testing machines
LCSO to use rapid DNA testing machines
Cleanup efforts continue in Hosford
Cleanup efforts continue in Hosford