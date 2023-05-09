Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More clouds and more humidity today. Showers trying but likely disappointing again. Highs in the middle & upper 80s.

More clouds again tomorrow and slightly better chances for a few showers/storms. Still middle & upper 80s.

