Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 9

More clouds and more humid today. Showers trying but likely disappointing again. Highs in the middle & upper 80s.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More clouds and more humidity today. Showers trying but likely disappointing again. Highs in the middle & upper 80s.

More clouds again tomorrow and slightly better chances for a few showers/storms. Still middle & upper 80s.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting occurred at Acasa Ocala on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla.
TPD investigates two shootings with injuries over the weekend
Pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County
Pregnant woman missing in Jackson County
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
The officer next door: Leon County to consider moving police into Frenchtown to curb crime
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
Police in Fort Lauderdale say a Tallahassee man was killed in an April homicide.
Tallahassee man killed in South Florida shooting, police seeking answers

Latest News

More clouds and more humid today. Showers trying but likely disappointing again. Highs in the...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 9
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 8
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 8
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 8
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 8
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for May 8, 2023.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 8