What’s Brewing - Shakespeare In The Park

William Shakespeare will be on full display later this week at the Amphitheater at Cascades Park.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14t. Antony & Cleopatra is taking over cascades.

Each show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is completely free.

There will also be multiple food trucks on site each day.

