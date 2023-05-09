What’s Brewing - Shakespeare In The Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - William Shakespeare will be on full display later this week at the Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14t. Antony & Cleopatra is taking over cascades.

Each show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is completely free.

There will also be multiple food trucks on site each day.

