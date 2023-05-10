Body of missing Jackson County woman found

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early Wednesday morning, investigators found a body near Headland, Alabama. They believe it’s 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley. The teen was 4 months pregnant and had been missing since last Wednesday. An autopsy is being performed.

The suspect, a man from Alabama, is in custody. Investigators say he has been uncooperative so far.

This is a multi-state investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff says investigators have been working around the clock with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

