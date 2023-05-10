Body of missing Jackson County woman found

Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early Wednesday morning, investigators found a body near Headland, Alabama. They believe it’s 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley. The teen was 4 months pregnant and had been missing since last Wednesday. An autopsy is being performed.

The suspect, a man from Alabama, is in custody. Investigators say he has been uncooperative so far.

This is a multi-state investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff says investigators have been working around the clock with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

