Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School District is reviewing a children’s book called “I am Billie Jean King,” after a parent of an elementary school student complained that some of its content was not “age appropriate.”

An LCS spokesperson confirmed to WCTV that the book will remain on shelves until it has been reviewed by administrators to determine whether the book is age appropriate or not.

“I am Billie Jean King,” authored by Brad Meltzer, is about the American former world No.1 tennis player who won 39 major titles and her journey to success. The book mentions how King fell in love with and married her wife.

LCS said Superintendent Rocky Hanna is set to meet with the parent who complained this week.

The Principle will review the complaint and may meet with the teacher or parent in an attempt to resolve the complaint. If it has not been resolved, then the principal will refer it to the Superintendent.

“If the parent is not comfortable with that decision, then they can move onto a next step in the process which will be really a third-party arbitrator. So, someone who is not in Leon County schools will come in, hear the complaint and challenge from the parent, then they’ll make a decision and make a recommendation to the school board,” LCS spokesperson Chris Petley said.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to “discontinue use of the book for any grade level or age group” would fall to the Leon County School Board. The board’s decision would be final.

A full breakdown of the review process can be found below, and on the LCS website:

Contact the School-Based Assistant Principal of Curriculum or the Principal. If not satisfied with the resolution, contact the Director of the School Level. If not satisfied with the resolution, contact the Assistant Superintendent of School Management or Assistant Superintendent of Academics. If not Satisfied with the resolution, contact Superintendent. If the objection is not resolved to the objector’s satisfaction, the objection will be referred for a hearing, using the hearing procedures set forth above in this policy, within thirty (30) calendar days following the Superintendent’s notification to the objector. If the Board finds that the Instructional material does not meet the criteria under F.S. 1006.28(2)(a)2.a., or that any other material contains prohibited content under F.S. 1006.28(2)(a)2.b., the District will discontinue use of the material for any grade level or age group for which such use is inappropriate or unsuitable.

The decision of the Board shall be final.

