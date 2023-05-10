Family speaks out about pregnant Tallahassee native missing in Marianna

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a missing pregnant woman is speaking out.

19-year-old Anastasia Gilley has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday night (May 3), according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilley was born and raised in Tallahassee, but had been living in Marianna for the last year and a half, said her family. She is four months pregnant.

Her last known communication was a text to her best friend who lives in Kentucky around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, said her mother Mary Taylor. Since then, Gilley has reportedly gone “radio silent” and missed a doctor’s appointment and several work shifts at Jim’s Buffet and Grill in Marianna.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed. Scared,” Taylor told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. “I’m almost speechless because this is out of character.”

Taylor, who adopted Gilley at 6 years old, said she is worried sick. Especially after one of Gilley’s neighbors reported hearing a shrill scream the night Gilley went missing, she said.

“She’s 4-foot-11 and acts 10 feet tall and bulletproof, but this is a big world for her,” Taylor added. “This is a big world and we want Anastasia home safe. We have another grandbaby on the way and we want them home safe.”

Taylor said she believes foul play may be involved, that Gilley’s boss reported she had recently been threatened by another employee and that investigators have told her they are “following leads.”

JCSO spokesperson Ramsey Romero declined to provide details on the investigation on Tuesday but told WCTV that every investigator available is working the case round the clock.

“If you’ve seen her, please let us know. Help her get home. If you have her- let her go,” pleaded Gilley’s stepfather James Delaney. “We don’t know what’s going on, but she didn’t run away.”

Delaney, who was married to Gilley’s biological mother, said he drove to Gilley’s home on Friday after learning friends and family could not get a hold of her. He said law enforcement asked him to do a visual inspection of the home. Inside he did not find any signs of a struggle and noticed that all of Giley’s clothes and belongings were there.

However, he did notice Gilley’s cats were running about the house and said he saw something that alarmed him.

JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley (JCSO)

“It was kind of troubling because none of the cat food bowls had cat food,” he said. “They didn’t have any water. So (SIC) whenever this occurred, it was a couple of days.”

JCSO investigators inspected Gilley’s home on Sunday and left with evidence bags, said Taylor.

According to Gilley’s family, her boyfriend is not a person of interest as he has an iron-clad alibi.

The family is now planning a ground search near Gilley’s home on Whispering Pines in Greenwood. Since the surrounding area is rural and vast, they are hoping members of the public will volunteer to be a part of the search part. WCTV will share the details once they are set in stone.

Gilley is 4′11 and 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is four months pregnant. If you have any information on Gilley’s whereabouts, please call JCSO at (850) 482-9624 immediately.

