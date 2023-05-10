Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
Pregnant woman is missing in Jackson County
Pregnant woman missing in Jackson County
A shooting occurred at Acasa Ocala on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla.
TPD investigates two shootings with injuries over the weekend
Police lights graphic
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Tallahassee
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
The officer next door: Leon County to consider moving police into Frenchtown to curb crime

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’