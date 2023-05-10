Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 10

Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 10
By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The HOT is here and more is coming.

Highs today can again get past 90.

Better chances for showers today thru Friday hopefully keep that from getting too out of control. But drier air over the weekend likely means more 90s.

