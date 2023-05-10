Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The HOT is here and more is coming.

Highs today can again get past 90.

Better chances for showers today thru Friday hopefully keep that from getting too out of control. But drier air over the weekend likely means more 90s.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.