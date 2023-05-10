Something Good - Mother’s Day tea in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Quincy, there was a Mother’s Day tea fit for royalty at Gadsden County Senior Services.

A packed room, filled with mothers and grandmothers.

Each senior got to decorate their table and wear a matching outfit.

They spent the morning sharing stories about their mothers and all the motherly advice gathered along the way.

One woman said she was happy to be by her mother’s side to enjoy the moment.

“I love my mother; she means the world to me. She is 91 years old, and my sister and I take care of her on a daily basis and we’re just so happy to have her. And we’re so happy to be around all the seniors here. I just love older people!”

They had planned to hold a table decoration contest, but the judges decided they were all too amazing and declared each one a winner!

