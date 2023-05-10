Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Joy Squad is once again preparing to show local law enforcement some love during National Law Enforcement Week.

The local nonprofit will serve breakfast to both the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Tallahassee Police Department as a way to say, ‘Thank you.’

Joy Squad founder Leeja Collier and TPD Captain Danielle Davis joined Ben and Katie Kaplan during Tuesday’s Eyewitness News at 4 to talk more about the initiative.

Davis said she was so inspired after last year’s inaugural showing of gratitude, she decided to become a member of the Joy Squad herself.

Both breakfasts will be served next week. The one at LCSO will take place on Tuesday, May 16, and TPD will have its breakfast the following day.

Members of the community are welcome to attend to show their support and appreciation for law enforcement. However, the meals will be solely for law enforcement.

For more information go to thejoysquad.com. Once there, you can read more about the Appreciation Breakfasts and the Joy Squad itself.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.