Valdosta policeman hospitalized after crash caused by possible ‘medical issue’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta police officer was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after a medical issue may have caused him to crash, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Early Wednesday morning, a passerby reported that he saw an overturned vehicle in a ditch along Highway 84 West.

When Lowndes County deputies got to the scene, they found a patrol car had overturned and an officer with signs of injuries, per a police release.

The officer was then taken to South Georgia Medical Center where, as of the last update WALB has received, was being treated for “serious injuries” from the crash.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the officer is now responsive at the hospital.

“We are appreciative of the quick response from the sheriff’s office and EMS. We are thankful that our officer is alert and talking. Our prayers go out to him and his family during this time,” Manahan said.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

