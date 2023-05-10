What’s Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution

What's Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a free mobile food distribution tomorrow, May 11.

It’s in Gadsden County at the Chattahoochee recreation department off Oak Street from 10 a.m. to noon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Tallahassee
Commissioners propose 'officer-in-residence' program
The officer next door: Leon County to consider moving police into Frenchtown to curb crime
19-year-old Anastasia Gilley has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday night (May...
Family speaks out about pregnant Tallahassee native missing in Marianna
Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog
Something Good - Viewer rescues abandoned dog

Latest News

What's Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution
What's Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement
Tallahassee’s Joy Squad to serve up Appreciation Breakfasts for law enforcement