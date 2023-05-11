City and county leaders kick of 2024 budget discussions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leaders with the City of Tallahassee and Leon County joined together in the city commission chambers Thursday to begin discussions on the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The meeting allowed elected officials to advocate for projects and infrastructure improvements in their districts and beyond.

In the meeting, Mayor John Dailey made a motion to accept the staff report on the 2024 budget to conclude the meeting before further negotiations got underway.

Leaders discussed issues such as cutting funding for corridors, like the Northeast Gateway, from $12 million to $4 million, as many negotiations centered around where money could be pulled from to fund certain proposals.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rick Minor said he believes the new Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency budget, which projected their community project costs at $97 million for the upcoming fiscal year, was neglecting residents in the east and west sides of Leon County.

Minor questioned the “fairness” of the Blueprint budget, which would move $27 million from East Leon County projects, and $4.6 million from West Leon County projects.

Several project funding plans still need to be hashed out by government leaders to address costs for construction, labor and materials.

Among the infrastructure projects being considered are the widening of roads near the Tallahassee International Airport, as well as investments in recreation facilities, like soccer and softball fields at North East Park.

County Commissioner Brian Welch has long been an advocate for building up ballfields and expanding the recreational infrastructure at North East Park. However, Mayor Pro Tem Dianne WIlliams-Cox said that money is better served by improving infrastructure on the south side of the city and cleaning up the North Florida Fair Grounds.

The board asked Blueprint representatives for breakdowns on all project funding increases that will be necessary to get a better sense of how they’re allocating their $1 billion budget.

The fiscal year 2024 budget must be finalized before the next budget cycle that begins October 1.

Dailey raised concerns over the initial numbers before city and county leaders and said that no action would be taken until they addressed the issue of debt reduction.

“We need to really dive into the projects and what are the increased costs of construction and what is additional money found that’s going to be bonded out just to put in a project,” Dailey said.

Dailey said there would be two public hearings upcoming for city and county leaders to further discuss their plans.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.