Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 11th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later Thursday afternoon and evening. One or two of these cells may contain damaging wind gusts or hail, hence we are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

Mostly cloudy tonight with the remainder of the showers and storms fizzling out. Low temperatures will reach near 70.

A similar setup for Friday with partly sunny skies, highs near 90, PM scattered showers & storms. Some morning patchy fog is possible as well.

High temperatures this weekend will most likely reach the low 90s again. A few showers and storms are again possible for Saturday & Sunday afternoon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

