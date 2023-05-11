Leon County Commission receives hurricane season briefing

Hurricane prep
Hurricane prep(MGN)
By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County commissioners received their 2023 hurricane season briefing from the Leon County Office of Emergency Management director Tuesday.

Director Kevin Peters told county leaders his office has been following early forecasts as we head into hurricane season and said projections “will be right near normal, or slightly below normal.”

Peters said that the county has its response equipment and plan ready and is “trained and ready to respond” in the situation that the statewide mutual aid agreement is activated if another part of the state is impacted by severe weather.

Peters is urging, even with a “slightly below normal” forecast for hurricane season, that residents of Leon County prepare their disaster supply kits.

Since December of 2022, Peters said that the county has been holding different training operations with fellow emergency response partners.

The city of Tallahassee will be hosting a hurricane preparedness workshop on May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Seminole Baptist Church.

