Something Good - Lowndes County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit takes home gold
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit taking home the gold.

The unit won first place in this year’s Golden Shield Awards hosted by Moms Against Drunk Driving.

Multiple agencies from across the state take part in competitions.

The Lowndes County Traffic Unit specializes in DUI, traffic and drug enforcement.

Sheriff Paulk says he’s proud of the team who strives to keep the roadways safe.

