Something Good - Mike McCall special guest on Hawks Rise Morning News
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall was a special guest recently on the Hawks Rise Elementary School morning news.

You can see him here with Chase Sanford whose mom sent in this photo.

She says the family has known Mike for several years and Chase was super excited to interview Mike for the newscast.

