What’s Brewing - Emancipation Day Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Museum is holding an Emancipation Day celebration this weekend.

Museum curators will guide visitors through their historic African American structures and share stories of Emancipation Day’s past while getting visitors ready for the official citywide celebration on May 20.

It is this Sunday, May 14.

For hours and more information - you can contact the museum at (850) 575-8684.

