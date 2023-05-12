Deby Vargas of George W. Munroe Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Pre-K teacher at Quincy’s George W. Munroe Elementary School was in tears after she learned she was the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month award.

Deby Vargas has taught the youngest learners of Gadsden County for nineteen years.

Her nominator said she has a daughter about to start high school, and her educational foundation was built in Vargas’ classroom.

She uses song and dance to teach her kids letters, numbers, and reading.

“I like the challenge,” she said. “I like to be one of their first teachers. I still remember my first teacher and I always want to be someone else’s first teacher and be able to make a change in their life. Just like they touch my life every single class I have, they have touched my life.”

Congrats, Ms. Vargas!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.