Deby Vargas of George W. Munroe Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

By WCTV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Pre-K teacher at Quincy’s George W. Munroe Elementary School was in tears after she learned she was the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month award.

Deby Vargas has taught the youngest learners of Gadsden County for nineteen years.

Her nominator said she has a daughter about to start high school, and her educational foundation was built in Vargas’ classroom.

She uses song and dance to teach her kids letters, numbers, and reading.

“I like the challenge,” she said. “I like to be one of their first teachers. I still remember my first teacher and I always want to be someone else’s first teacher and be able to make a change in their life. Just like they touch my life every single class I have, they have touched my life.”

Congrats, Ms. Vargas!

