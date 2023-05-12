‘Frivolous and meritless’: Author of ‘I am Billie Jean King’ responds to LCS parent’s complaint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School District is reviewing one of its classroom books after a complaint from a parent.

The book, called “I Am Billie Jean King,” tells the story of the life of the famous female tennis star. According to LCS, one parent filed a complaint about the book, taking issue with its mention of King being in a same-sex relationship.

The book’s author, Brad Meltzer, says he was disappointed to find out about the complaint.

“To me, it’s a frivolous and meritless complaint,” Meltzer said. “At the base of this meritless challenge is the idea that it’s somehow inappropriate to teach that one of America’s great heroes is gay. So let me be clear, there’s nothing shameful or inappropriate about being gay.”

Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint. (MNG)

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna told WCTV he met with the parent Thursday but was unable to resolve the issue.

“You have some parents that may object to a book,” Hanna said. “Other parents don’t. By simply removing a book, then you’re denying access to other children whose families are fine with it.”

According to the district’s review process, the next step will be for a third party, such as a retired librarian or media center specialist, to listen to both sides and then give a recommendation to the school board, who would have the final say on whether the book is removed.

“The goal here is to find a compromise where all parents feel included, and all parents have a voice,” Hanna said. “That’s the goal.”

WCTV reached out to members of the school board to get their perspectives on the issue, but they declined to comment, saying they didn’t want to compromise their ability to make a decision.

