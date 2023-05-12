‘A gift from God’: Tallahassee family reacts to death of 19-year-old pregnant Marianna woman

Anastasia Gilley was four months pregnant and had been missing for a week before her body was found on a dirt road in Alabama.
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she disappeared.
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she disappeared.(WTVY)
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is mourning after a missing persons case turned into a murder investigation.

Anastasia Gilley was four months pregnant and had been missing for a week before her body was found on a dirt road in Alabama.

Her family described her as a gift from God and they said they will cherish the memories that they all made with her during her short time here. They all said that she enjoyed her papaw very much. He nicknamed her tootsie pop and it stuck with her until her passing.

“I knew she was in trouble, and I knew she would not run away, and I knew she was in trouble. I knew we needed to find her,” said Anastasia Gilley’s grandmother Sandra Steele.

Family and friends of the 19-year-old are grieving after her body was found across state lines.

“I was scared, I was angry and I wanted to get her. I wanted to find her and it just didn’t happen that way but she’s been found now and we’re going to put her to rest,” Steele said.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe that Gilley was taken against her will and shot on a dirt road in Alabama.

“Just the sheer nature of knowing somebody could do that to somebody that was so good, she never did anything to harm anybody,” Steele said.

The tragedy happened just days before Mother’s Day. Gilley’s grandmother, Sandra Steele shared Gilley’s dreams of one day becoming a mother.

“All she ever wanted was to be a mommy, she helped raise her siblings and she was always a little mommy to her own brother and sisters,” Steele said.

Now, Steele is left reflecting on the moments that she will carry with her for a lifetime, going all the way back to the moment Gilley was born.

“Aside from my beautiful daughter, she was the most beautiful thing on the face of this Earth that god ever created, and it was just pure love from that day,” Steele said.

One of the memories Steele said she’ll cherish forever is this past Christmas when she had Anastasia and the rest of her family together.

“I had them for Christmas right here in my home and that was one of my best memories that I will carry with me till the day I die. It was awesome. It was a good day, a good day,” Steele said.

Through the hurt and the pain Gilley’s family said they’re feeling, they hope the community remembers her in a bright light.

Gilley would’ve celebrated her 20th birthday this summer.

Steele said that the plan is to have Gilley and her unborn child buried in Jackson County.

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help them with Gilley’s funeral expenses and the link for that can be found here.

