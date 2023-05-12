Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

