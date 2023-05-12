Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms for this evening. We have already seen a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings.

Another warm one for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Each day will feature partly sunny skies with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. With rain coverage around 40%, not everyone will see the rain this weekend.

A very similar trend will continue into the work week, with high temperatures decreasing a bit down back into the upper 80s for the middle of the week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.