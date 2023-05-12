What’s Brewing - Mother’s Day BBQ and Blues Festival

What's Brewing - Mother's Day BBQ and Blues Festival
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Sunday enjoy some BBQ, blues, and comedy with your mom.

Indaba Inc. and So Look Tally is hosting the event at 434 FAMU Way from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Performers include HBO, BET, def comedy jam comedian Shang Forbes and headliner Diedra, the Alabama blues queen.

For more information on the Blues and BBQ for Mother’s Day, call 850-270-8238.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
19-year-old Anastasia Gilley has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday night (May...
Family speaks out about pregnant Tallahassee native missing in Marianna
Anastasia Gilley
‘She was shot’: New details emerge after 19-year-old pregnant woman found dead
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna has received support from the community as he is investigated by...
Hanna: ‘It brought me to tears’ following district support amid DOE investigation
Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint.
Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint

Latest News

What's Brewing - Mother's Day BBQ and Blues Festival
What's Brewing - Mother's Day BBQ and Blues Festival
Deby Vargas is the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union's Teacher of the Month award!
Deby Vargas of George W. Munroe Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’
Children’s book on Billie Jean King under review after parent complaint.
‘Frivolous and meritless’: Author of ‘I am Billie Jean King’ responds to LCS parent’s complaint
Something Good - Lowndes County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit takes home gold
Something Good - Lowndes County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit takes home gold