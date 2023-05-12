What’s Brewing - Mother’s Day BBQ and Blues Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Sunday enjoy some BBQ, blues, and comedy with your mom.

Indaba Inc. and So Look Tally is hosting the event at 434 FAMU Way from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Performers include HBO, BET, def comedy jam comedian Shang Forbes and headliner Diedra, the Alabama blues queen.

For more information on the Blues and BBQ for Mother’s Day, call 850-270-8238.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.