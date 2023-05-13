Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 13

Partly sunny skies today with the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun will try to make an appearance from behind the clouds today at times. There will be the chance for a few showers & storms in the afternoon, but most spots will miss out on the rain. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Sunday is shaping up similar to Saturday, with the difference being slightly higher rain coverage of those scattered afternoon showers & storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s to near 90 for the upcoming work week. Rain chances range between 30-50% each day with the possibility for afternoon/evening showers & storms.

