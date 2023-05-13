Something Good - Second Harvest volunteers prepare PB&J

Something Good - Second Harvest volunteers prepare PB&J
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today we just want to put a bow on our PBJ PLZ drive.

Yesterday we announced that Leon County School students collected more than five tons of peanut butter and jelly to help other hungry children.

Today volunteers at Second Harvest got to work. They will check every jar to make sure it’s not past date and is properly sealed before boxing it up and getting it ready to share with families who need it.

That is thousands and thousands of jars, so thank you to all the volunteers!

And thanks to all of you who donated! We are so grateful!

