TPD Officer Christopher Fariello honored during National Police Week in D.C.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 23,000 names etched in stone, however, the monument to honor our nation’s fallen law enforcement is ever-changing.

Sadly, it continues to grow in size every year.

During this National Police Week, another 556 names will be added in Washington, D.C.

That includes Tallahassee police officer Christopher Fariello who died in the line of duty almost a year ago on June 8, 2022.

During National Police Week, that monument grows with pictures, mementos and people by the names of their fallen hero.

This year, the Fariello family and members of the Tallahassee Police Department will be there by Chris’s name, a reminder of the lives these officers had, the sacrifice they made, and their loved ones left behind.

Christopher Fariello (TPD)

“Fariello, of course, was short in stature, but he had a giant heart,” TPD Sergeant Mordica said on June 15, 2022.

Those sentiments were shared by many of Officer Fariello’s squad mates during his funeral last June.

Now, almost a year later, it’s time for another round of goodbyes.

“He deserves to be honored. He deserves to be recognized, seeing his name on a wall though, kind of makes everything final,” TPD Sergeant Justin Turner said.

In 2022, Tallahassee Police Sergeant Justin Turner served as Officer Fariello’s supervisor.

Now, he’s beside Chris’s parents, Rick and Theresa, as they honored him during Florida’s memorial service in April and during Police Week in D.C.

“It was kind of uncanny talking to both of them because their mannerisms, the way they looked and the way they talked is like sitting across from Chris again,” TPD Sgt. Turner said.

In a statement to WCTV, Officer Fariello’s parents said the following, “It is very difficult to say everything we loved about Chris. He was the best the world had to offer as a son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, friend and to his beloved dog, Cora.

We will miss his beautiful smiles, his laugh, and his amazing hugs that are still felt by us all.

Chris had a huge heart and if you were lucky enough to be loved by him, you never had a doubt that he had your back always.

When you talked to Chris, he really listened. These past 11 months have been like a bad dream. We are all in shock and can’t believe he is not with us today.

Christopher Fariello (Family of Christopher Fariello)

We keep waiting for him to come down from Tallahassee and visit his family and when you realize he won’t, the immense sadness takes over us.

Chris attended FSU studying criminology. Chris grew up in a family of almost 70 years of law enforcement in New York, steering him towards his career in law enforcement.

Thank you TPD for giving him the opportunity to fulfill his dream.

We want to thank his TPD family and the community of Tallahassee for the love and support the family has received.

Chris was so proud to be a part of both and we thank you for honoring Chris for the hero he was.

We are truly honored and saddened that Chris and all the fallen officers will be honored in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

We are so proud of the man Christopher had become. His love and dedication to those around him and his job as a police officer.

Chris is in our hearts forever and he will be missed so very much.

Taken from us too soon. We love you, Our Hero.”

“That’s what I remember most, his desire and joy in being a part of the TPD family, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said.

Sergeant Turner echoing Chief Revell’s memories.

Both men acknowledging Officer Fariello’s bright future in law enforcement.

“He was a tremendous police officer. He did a fantastic job looking out for his squad mates and for the citizens he served and encountered. His legacy lives on in the impact he had on all of us, TPD Sgt. Turner said.

Police Week 2023 (Police Week 2023)

Over the next several days, Officer Fariello will be honored in our nation’s capital.

But after Police Week is over, it’s up to us to make sure he and all of the other fallen don’t just become names on a memorial.

The Fariello family is already working towards this by establishing the “Christopher Fariello” scholarship through Tallahassee Community College.

WCTV is told it will be awarded for the first time this summer to a student entering the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy at TCC’s Florida Public Safety Institute.

For more on how to apply for this scholarship or how to donate to it, click here.

If you’d like to watch this year’s National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund Candlelight vigil, it’s taking place Saturday, May 13th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can find ways to watch by clicking here.

