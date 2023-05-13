Vegan vegetable omelet recipe with Chef Pauletta Malone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vegan Chef Pauletta Malone joins the noon to showcase a special vegan Mother’s Day breakfast option.

Ingredients

¼ cup spinach (chopped)

¼ cup diced mushrooms

½ cup diced peppers

2 Tbs diced onion (optional)

½ Tbs grapeseed oi

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ cup shredded vegan cheese

½ cup liquid Just Egg

Instructions:

In a small non-stick pan (8 inch is best) on medium heat, sauté chopped vegetables using the grapeseed oil. Add a little salt and pepper to taste. Cook until soft (1-2 minutes) Add salt, black pepper and onion powder to liquid Just Egg and mix. Pour the mix into pan with cooked vegetables and cook until the top looks done. Add cheese Fold to one side, flip and let it cook another few minutes until the cheese melts. Serve immediately with extra toppings of choice.

Note: Feel free to use whatever vegetables you like such as zucchini, broccoli, kale or no vegetables at all.

Find more recipes at pganefoods.com or on Instagram @pganefoods

