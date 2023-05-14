Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 14

Another very warm day for Mother's Day with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage is at 50%. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

We will see a similar setup to start the work week on Monday, with slightly higher rain coverage of 60%. High temperatures will once again reach the low 90s.

Rain coverage for this week will range between 30-60%, with some days like Wednesday having better rain chances. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s after Monday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

