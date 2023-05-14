Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage is at 50%. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

We will see a similar setup to start the work week on Monday, with slightly higher rain coverage of 60%. High temperatures will once again reach the low 90s.

Rain coverage for this week will range between 30-60%, with some days like Wednesday having better rain chances. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s after Monday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.