One-year-old dies after being struck by car in Tallahassee

By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Saturday evening that claimed the life of a one-year-old boy.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Great Lakes Street.

According to TPD’s Facebook post, the boy was hit by a car while he was outside. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

The driver has been identified but no further information was released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives ask anyone who may have more information to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and we’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.

