38-year-old woman dies in single-car crash in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-car crash Monday morning that left one woman dead.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. at 5137 Southwest 57th Court.

FHP said the crash involved a sedan that rolled over causing the driver to be ejected from the car. The cause of the crash is unknown.

A 38-year-old woman has died on the scene but it is unknown if the woman was the driver or the passenger, according to FHP.

The road is currently blocked and this crash is still under investigation.

