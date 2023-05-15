BREAKING: TPD working pedestrian crash with “serious injuries” on North Monroe St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries Sunday evening involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

According to TPD’s Facebook post, the crash happened near the intersection of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

All northbound lanes of Monroe Street from Silver Slipper Lane to Allen Road are closed while officers continue to work the crash. That’s near the Slim Chickens and Culver’s.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we’ll update this story as we learn more.

