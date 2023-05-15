FSU Softball named third overall seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State softball has been named the third overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament and has earned the right to host both Regionals and Super Regionals at Joanne Graf Field. This as the Seminoles are fresh off a walk-off win over Duke to claim the program’s 19th ACC Championship in South Bend, IN.

South Carolina, UCF and Marist will comprise of the field in the Tallahassee Regional with the winner of the double elimination tournament set to face the winner of the Athens Regional (Georgia, Virginia Tech, Boston, NC Central) in a best two-of-three Super Regional round with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK.

The ‘Noles will face off against the Marist Red Foxes in the opening round of the regional. Game times have yet to be announced with tickets set to go on sale Monday at noon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.