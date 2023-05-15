FSU Softball named third overall seed in NCAA Tournament

FSU Softball's Joanne Graf Field packed to capacity as the Seminoles host rival Florida.
FSU Softball's Joanne Graf Field packed to capacity as the Seminoles host rival Florida.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State softball has been named the third overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament and has earned the right to host both Regionals and Super Regionals at Joanne Graf Field. This as the Seminoles are fresh off a walk-off win over Duke to claim the program’s 19th ACC Championship in South Bend, IN.

South Carolina, UCF and Marist will comprise of the field in the Tallahassee Regional with the winner of the double elimination tournament set to face the winner of the Athens Regional (Georgia, Virginia Tech, Boston, NC Central) in a best two-of-three Super Regional round with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK.

The ‘Noles will face off against the Marist Red Foxes in the opening round of the regional. Game times have yet to be announced with tickets set to go on sale Monday at noon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old dies after being struck by car
One-year-old dies after being struck by car in Tallahassee
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
‘She was a gift from God’: Tallahassee family reacts to death of 19-year-old pregnant Marianna woman
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Tournament
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Softball Tournament Championship
Anastasia Gilley
‘She was shot’: New details emerge after 19-year-old pregnant woman found dead

Latest News

FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Tournament
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Softball Tournament Championship
A trio of Suwannee Bulldogs sign letters of intent.
Scholarship Signing Roundup: Suwannee, Godby, Leon, Thomas County Central
Jammie Robinson works out for NFL scouts at FSU Pro Day
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Tallahassee Community College names UNC Pembroke Associate Head Coach Corey Hendren as Rick...
TCC names UNC Pembroke’s Corey Hendren to lead MBB