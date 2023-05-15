Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Active radar this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to last through this evening. Lows temperatures tonight will dip to near 70.

We will see a similar setup for Tuesday through Thursday. Partly sunny skies to start the day, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and 60% coverage of afternoon showers & thunderstorms.

Slightly lower rain coverage is expected for Friday through Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.