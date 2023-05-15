Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15

The pattern of rainy afternoons continues into the middle of the week.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Active radar this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to last through this evening. Lows temperatures tonight will dip to near 70.

We will see a similar setup for Tuesday through Thursday. Partly sunny skies to start the day, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and 60% coverage of afternoon showers & thunderstorms.

Slightly lower rain coverage is expected for Friday through Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old dies after being struck by car
One-year-old dies after being struck by car in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Pedestrian died from injuries in crash on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Tournament
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Softball Tournament Championship

Latest News

The pattern of rainy afternoons continues into the middle of the week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
Another very warm day for Mother's Day with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 14