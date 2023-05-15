Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced his next steps with the Department of Education on Sunday evening after the launch of an investigation stemming from a parental complaint.

Hanna previously shared with WCTV, that he received a “certified letter” from the D.O.E. saying that he was under a “preliminary investigation” for his “personal views” on Christmas Eve.

Hanna believed that the complaint derived from the Governor’s Office comes from a parent that is currently serving on the Executive Board for the Local Mom’s For Liberty organization.

" target="_blank">According to a Facebook Post, Hanna shared that he was optimistic with his future and said he has not done the things that he has been accused of.

“The Florida Department of Education has given me four options to chose from, each one having challenges and political interference,” said Hanna in the social media post. “Therefore, in consultation with my personal attorney, I have chosen to respond to the Commissioner of Education asking him what he would propose to resolve this matter.”

Hanna continuing to say in the post he’s thankful for all the support he’s received throughout the course of this process.

This is a developing story, we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

