Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15

More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.

Highs can still get close to 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same, with maybe a little drying trying by the end of the week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old dies after being struck by car
One-year-old dies after being struck by car in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Tournament
FSU Softball wins 2023 ACC Softball Tournament Championship
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces his future with the D.O.E.
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education

Latest News

More humid and more showers/storms today - mainly in the afternoon/evening hours.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 15
Another very warm day for Mother's Day with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 14
Another very warm day for Mother's Day with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 14
Wet weather once again possible for Mother's Day, but not a washout.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 13