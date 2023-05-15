Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reports two shootings took place in the capital city Sunday evening, but police have not been able to locate either crime scene.

After the string of violence left one teenage boy, a man and a woman injured, TPD sent out a release just before 3 p.m. Monday disclosing the shootings. No suspects have been identified, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

But TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said the department is working to track down the crime scenes and continue looking into the cases.

“We’ve received conflicting reports as to the exact locations of these shootings, and we’re working to determine where they occurred.”

In the first of the two, TPD received word Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. of a teenage boy at HCA Southwood Emergency with a non-fatal gunshot wound on his hip.

The teenager told police that the shooting took place earlier that day at the 3100 block of Dunkeld Court, a residential area on the northwest end of the capital city, according to a statement from police. He did not initially report the shooting, according to TPD.

When officers went to investigate, they found no evidence to confirm the shooting the boy reported, according to the TPD statement.

“At this time, it is unclear where the shooting took place and what circumstances led up to the shooting,” the statement said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Officers received word later Sunday night of a man and woman also hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The pair told police their car was shot at when traveling in a residential area near Capital Circle Northeast and Miccosukee Road, in the northeast end of Tallahassee, according to TPD. They then drove themselves to the hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Officers also could not locate evidence of a crime scene in this second shooting, according to TPD.

“A crime scene has not been located at this time and it is unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting,” the statement said.

TPD also reported two other incidents over the weekend that were fatal.

A one-year-old died after he was hit by a car in a residential area off Crawfordville Road on the south end of the capital city. And a pedestrian died after a car struck him on the north side of Tallahassee near the intersection of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

Last weekend, two shootings in Tallahassee left two people injured.

Raghad Hamad contributed to this report.

