What’s Brewing - Metropolitan Bridal Expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Metropolitan Bridal Expo- Tallahassee Bridal experience is this weekend.

This Sunday, May 21. Head to the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee to help you plan your own dream wedding.

You’ll learn the different aspects of wedding planning and provide a series of inspirations for your wedding.

Tickets are on sale now for about $15 on the website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.