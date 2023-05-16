3 shooting incidents under investigation in Bainbridge

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating three shooting incidents where homes were shot up, according to the agency.

The first one happened on May 12 on Plantation Road. Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton said one person was grazed by a bullet in his head. The victim was treated and released within 24 hours.

The second one happened on May 14 in the area of Sims Street. Shots were fired but no injuries were reported. A mother and two babies were asleep and shots rang out and flew through the home, piercing through a refrigerator. The mom, who didn’t want to be identified, told WALB News 10 she heard the shots but didn’t get up to investigate, too scared of the unknown. The next morning, she woke up to a busted window and damage inside her home.

The last one happened on Water Street Monday night around 11 p.m. No one was injured in that shooting incident as well. Bullets pierced through the front, leaving damage behind.

Katie Burke was getting ready for bed and doing her usual rounds of making sure things were turned off and doors were locked. That’s when all of a sudden, shots rang out.

“I would have never thought it would happen. Not here,” Burke said. “Everything in this house is material but lives in there are not. We can’t replace lives.”

Police are currently investigating if these shootings are connected.

Bainbridge police said there may be a connection. Public safety is also top of mind as the shooters may be still at large and police describe these shootings as random.

“We’re worried that someone who has nothing to do with whatever is going on is going to get injured,” Redell Walton, Bainbridge Public Safety chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Sunday shootings in north Tallahassee leave teenager and two adults injured
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman from Jennings dies after car flips in Hamilton County, man hospitalized
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

Jennifer Futch stands on the porch of her mobile home in Lake Bradford Estates on May 8, 2023....
‘Unlivable,’ ‘Unaffordable,’ ‘Unsanitary’: Renters at Lake Bradford Estates raise concerns
Jennifer Futch stands on the porch of her mobile home in Lake Bradford Estates on May 8, 2023....
Living at Lake Bradford Estates
Something Good - Getting a second Chance
Something Good - Getting a second Chance
Students chant and shout outside of the Westcott building on the Florida State University...
Students are speaking out after DeSantis signs into law ban on state funds for DEI programs
Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks