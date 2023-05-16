3 shooting incidents under investigation in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating three shooting incidents where homes were shot up, according to the agency.

The first one happened on May 12 on Plantation Road. Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton said one person was grazed by a bullet in his head. The victim was treated and released within 24 hours.

The second one happened on May 14 in the area of Sims Street. Shots were fired but no injuries were reported. A mother and two babies were asleep and shots rang out and flew through the home, piercing through a refrigerator. The mom, who didn’t want to be identified, told WALB News 10 she heard the shots but didn’t get up to investigate, too scared of the unknown. The next morning, she woke up to a busted window and damage inside her home.

The last one happened on Water Street Monday night around 11 p.m. No one was injured in that shooting incident as well. Bullets pierced through the front, leaving damage behind.

Katie Burke was getting ready for bed and doing her usual rounds of making sure things were turned off and doors were locked. That’s when all of a sudden, shots rang out.

“I would have never thought it would happen. Not here,” Burke said. “Everything in this house is material but lives in there are not. We can’t replace lives.”

Police are currently investigating if these shootings are connected.

Bainbridge police said there may be a connection. Public safety is also top of mind as the shooters may be still at large and police describe these shootings as random.

“We’re worried that someone who has nothing to do with whatever is going on is going to get injured,” Redell Walton, Bainbridge Public Safety chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

